Tebow Wins Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Equestrian’s Ann Elizabeth Tebow was named the winner of the 2019-20 Brad Davis Southeastern Conference Community Service Leader of the Year, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

Tebow was chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities and will receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.

As the president of the Texas A&M Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Tebow was in charge of coordinating and orchestrating community projects throughout the Brazos Valley including REVved Up to Reed, Aggies Move, Aggies BUILD and the largest student-athlete run food drive in the nation, Aggies CAN, which funded over 50,000 meals this year. She also serves as the American Quarter Horse Association's Youth National President and Youth International Committee Chair where she oversees the planning and activities done by the association comprised of over 20,000 youth members. Tebow is a group coordinator and volunteer for Ronald McDonald House Charities. She is a part of the team that serves the College Station Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Hospital. As volunteers, the group takes a cart of snacks, drinks, toys, and toiletries around to all patient rooms that have an affiliation with minors, such as the NICU and pediatric units.

Additionally, Tebow leads a group at the Brazos Valley Food Bank that assists with organizational needs, including assisting with assembly line work for their "backpack" program that works to combat weekend hunger in school-aged children, and sorting of items that are received from grocers that cannot keep them on their shelves, and deciding if they can be accepted or not.

Tebow recently received a $10,000 NCAA Fall Sports Postgraduate Scholarship and will pursue her medical doctorate at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City. Tebow graduated earlier this month with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.