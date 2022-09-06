Women's Tennis Association Finals to be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

The top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the Race to the WTA Finals will square off in the Lone Star State.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The top tennis players in the world are coming to North Texas!

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced Tuesday that Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will host the 2022 season-ending WTA Finals. The top eight singles players and doubles teams will face off in the prestigious year-end finale.

“The Dickies Arena and the city of Fort Worth has a proven track record of hosting world class sporting and entertainment events, and we are excited to bring the WTA’s showpiece tournament back to the United States for the first time since 2005,” Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO said.

“This location and venue for the 2022 WTA Finals will provide a fantastic experience for players and fans alike and offer a fitting finale as another exciting season on the Hologic WTA Tour comes to a close.”

The WTA Finals will be held from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7.

Garbiñe Muguruza was crowned the 2021 WTA Finals champion, and Anett Kontaveit finished as the runner-up.

As of this writing, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gaulf were both among the top eight singles players in the standings. To view the race to the WTA Finals standings, click here.

For a look at the rest of the 2022 WTA tour calendar, click here.

Ticketing details for the 2022 WTA Finals will be available soon via Ticketmaster, event officials said. You can learn more about the WTA online here.