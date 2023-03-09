Texans fined, forfeit draft pick for paying for Deshaun Watson's 'alternative athletic facility' in 2020

The Texans responded that while they don't agree with the decision, they're accepting it.

HOUSTON — The NFL has fined the Houston Texans and taken away a draft pick for reportedly providing former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson a membership at an “alternative athletic facility” in 2020.

According to NFL.com, that’s a salary cap violation, with the league fining the team $175,000. They also took away a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. According to a release from the league, teams have to “report any player compensation or benefit.”

In a statement, the Texans said while they don’t agree with the penalty, they accept it. The team said COVID played a role in the 2020 season.

“During the 2020 league year and while its facilities were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club absorbed $26,777 in costs for player benefits for the use of alternate athletic facilities, which it understands should have been charged instead to player salaries.



The Club has fully cooperated with the League in its investigation of these matters and maintains that it had no intention to circumvent any salary cap rules or gain any sort of competitive advantage. While we disagree with the League’s ruling, we will accept the imposed discipline and move forward.”

