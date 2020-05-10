Texans Fire Head Coach and GM Bill O'Brien

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday. The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008. After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.