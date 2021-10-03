x
Texans waive A&M product and former Aggie 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texans waived Texas A&M product Cullen Gillaspia on Tuesday.

Drafted in the seventh round by Houston in 2019, Gillaspia also served as the 12th Man for the Aggies.

Gillaspia is now a free agent and eligible to sign with another NFL team. 