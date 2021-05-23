'I wouldn't want to play for anybody else' Ι Reaction to Texas A&M's decision not to renew baseball coach's contract

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork said the program needs a new voice and identity. Coach Rob Childress had been with the Aggies for 16 seasons.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is searching for a new head baseball coach after it was announced Sunday it would not be renewing Coach Rob Childress' contract.

Childress has been head coach of the baseball team for the last 16 seasons. His record is 622-336-3.

"We believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity," Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork said in a statement released Sunday. "We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball."

During his time in the top spot, Childress led the Aggies to 13 NCAA tournament appearances. He has won six NCAA Regional titles, two conference regular-seasons and four league tournament titles. His teams made College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017.

Thank you for everything, Chief. pic.twitter.com/dGQPTypga0 — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 23, 2021

"Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase," Bjork said.

The university's decision is coming as a surprise to many and they are speaking out on the decision not to renew Childress' contract.

Twitter was filled with comments of disbelief from fans.

"Can someone explain to me why this is a good decision? 13 CWS appearances in last 14 seasons..." tweeted Roald Amundsen.

Twitter follower Sarah Kemper agreed. "1 bad season this year & after a Covid year & no active recruiting for over a year!"

Texas A&M Baseball's Twitter feed was filled with an outpouring of support for Childress from current and former players, as well as staff.

"I can't thank @Rob_Childress enough for everything he did for me," tweeted Kaylor Chafin. "He truly is one of the best in the business. He had a major impact on me as a player, husband, and father."

Blake Allemand also spoke out about his mentor. "I'm honored to have been apart of your journey and I know no matter what comes next you will succeed cause that's the man you are and who you taught us to be," he tweeted.

This season's first baseman, Hunter Coleman, became emotional talking about the impact Childress had on him during his Aggie career.

"I think he's the best there is," Coleman said. "I think you come through here and not only do you get the baseball development and get better as a player, you know, he prepares you... you know you're going to walk out of here a better man. He's definitely been a father figure for me since I've been here and I've the most respect for him in the world and I hope he has the same for me. I wouldn't want to play for anybody else."

Here's the question from @Travis_L_Brown and the full response from @coleman_hunter on what @Rob_Childress has meant to him over his #Aggie career.



Powerful, powerful stuff from the super senior. pic.twitter.com/Ibk1FOu8dK — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) May 22, 2021

Bjork said the university will begin the search for a new head coach immediately. "We believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach," Bjork said.