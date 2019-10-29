COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was predicted to win the 2020 SEC women’s basketball championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches released Tuesday. A&M’s Chennedy Carter was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, plus Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells earned Preseason All-SEC honors.

Texas A&M earned the top spot in the preseason poll for the first time since joining the league in 2012-13. The only previous time Texas A&M has been selected as their league’s preseason champion was in 2007-08 while in the Big 12. Coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, the Aggies return six starters and 94-percent of the team’s scoring from a team that went 12-4 in SEC play and 26-8 overall a year ago.

Carter, the first Aggie to earn preseason conference player of the year, was tabbed as the league’s best player by both the coaches’ and the media. The junior from Mansfield, Texas earned Preseason All-SEC First Team for the second consecutive year and was joined on the first team by Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Ayana Mitchell (LSU), Jordan Danberry (Mississippi State), Amber Smith (Missouri) and Rennia Davis (Tennessee).

Last season, Carter led the SEC with 23.3 points per game, and stepped up her averaged to 30.7 points in the NCAA Tournament. Following the successful season, she was named First Team All-SEC and an AP All-American for the second consecutive year.

A&M’s Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells received Preseason Second Team All-SEC honors, marking the first preseason all-conference honor for both student-athletes.

Johnson averaged 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 2018-19, in her first season at Texas A&M. She ranked among the league’s leaders in points (27th), rebounds (sixth) and blocks (12th) during her sophomore season. Johnson was previously selected Preseason Second Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches on October 15.

Wells averaged 15.1 points, which ranked 10th in the conference, and 3.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 48% from the field in 2018-19. She was the most-improved scorer in the Southeastern Conference, raising her average from 2.8 a season prior. In the SEC Tournament, she hit the game-winning shot with 5.3 seconds left against Auburn, sending A&M to the semifinals.

Coming off of back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Texas A&M enters the year with early preseason rankings as high as No. 4 nationally. The Aggies are the only 2019 Sweet 16 participant to return every starter and four double-figure scorers coming back to Aggieland.

2019-20 SEC Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll

Order of Finish

1. Texas A&M

2. South Carolina

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. LSU

7. Tennessee

8. Auburn

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Vanderbilt

13. Ole Miss

14. Florida

Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

First-Team All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Amber Smith, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second-Team All-SEC

Cierra Johnson, Alabama

Daisa Alexander, Auburn

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Gabby Connally, Georgia

Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State

Mikaiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt