Texas A&M Advances Five Entries to Friday’s Men’s Finals

Mpoke clocked the fastest overall qualifying time in the 400m hurdles at 48.84. It is the sixth consecutive time an Aggie has qualified for the 400m hurdles finals.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Texas A&M men’s track & field team advanced three Aggies, along with the 4x100m and 4x400 relays to Friday’s finals after opening the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on Wednesday night.

Bryce Deadmon, Brandon Miller and Moitalel Mpoke each advanced to the finals in their respective events, while the 4x100m and 4x400m punched tickets to Friday’s races.

Prior to Mpoke’s performance, Deadmon ran the fifth fastest qualifying time in the 400m at 45.48. Since 2009, the Maroon and White have qualified at least one Aggie to the 400m finals.

Miller secured the final time qualifying spot placing fourth in heat two of the men’s 800m at 1:47.50. The freshman is making his first NCAA Championships finals appearance.

The men’s 4x100m of Emmanuel Yeboah, Devon Achane, Lance Broome and Jace Comick combined to stop the clock at 39.23. The Aggie quartet earned an automatic qualifying spot in the finals with a second place finish in the second heat. Mpoke, Omajuwa Etiwe, Devin Dixon and Deadmon won heat three of the men’s 4x400m with a time of 3:04.53 to advance.

Despite failing to advance to the next round, Achane garnered two Second Team All-America honors. The freshman placed 11th in the 100m with a wind-legal personal best time of 10.22, followed by finishing 14th in the 200m at 20.73. Achane is the first male Aggie since 2014 to double up in the 100m and 200m and finish with All-American honors.

Finishing the day with Honorable Mention honors include Sam Hankins, Broome and Dixon. Hankins placed 18th in the javelin at 213-1 (64.96m), Broome 21st in the 200m at 20.91 and Dixon 22nd in the 800m at 1:52.06.