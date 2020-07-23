Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Hornung Award Watch List

The Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith has been named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sport Commission.

Smith, a sophomore from Houston, was one of the most versatile players in the country a season ago as he recorded yardage through the air, on the ground and on both punt and kick returns. After beginning the season at wide receiver, Smith transitioned into the backfield for A&M’s Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. In the bowl win, Smith totaled 106 all-purpose yards while averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

The Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.

The 2020 Watch List is comprised of 50 players – 18 seniors, 22 juniors, nine sophomores and one grad transfer who play a total of eight different positions. These players represent 50 universities located in 28 states coast-to-coast that are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

The 2020 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2019 statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2020 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll will be eligible to win the Award.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond