A&M Announces BTHO Breast Cancer Games

The annual BTHO Breast Cancer games raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men's and women's Basketball, in partnership with St. Joseph Health, will each host a Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer Game on Jan. 26 and Feb. 18 at Reed Arena, respectfully.

Texas A&M is asking for the support of the 12th Man now more than ever to bring awareness to a disease that affects many. You can help raise funds to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit in the Brazos Valley that serves as an advocate for breast cancer awareness.

Fans have the opportunity to donate with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The official 2021 BTHO Breast Cancer t-shirt can only be purchased online this season for $10 here with mail delivery and gameday pick-up options.

In addition, Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Bob Starkey is to donate $1.00 for each shirt sold between the Kay Yow Cancer Fund ($0.50) and the Pink Alliance ($0.50).

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

Seating is available in pods of two. If you are looking to purchase a different quantity, please call 1-888-99-AGGIE. For more information on the gameday experience at Reed Arena visit our Gameday Central page.

Along with attending the games in-person to support the cause, there are new ways to support virtually this season. Fans can take a selfie or group photo decked out in pink and post it on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook using #BTHOBC for a chance to be shown up on the Reed Arena videoboard during the game. You may also email your photo to 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu.

For more information on the BTHO Breast Cancer initiative, visit 12thMan.com/BTHObc.

Date

Gametime

Opponent

Location

Jan. 26

8 p.m.

LSU

Reed Arena

Feb. 18

7 p.m.

Missouri