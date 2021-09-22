Texas A&M announces home game against Alabama is officially sold out

The Aggies matchup with the Crimson Tide drew 106,749 fans in 2019, the second-largest attendance for a game in stadium history.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced on Wednesday the Aggies' Oct. 9 matchup against Alabama at Kyle Field has sold out.

The Auburn 3-game flex pack (Auburn, Prairie View A&M and a choice of Mississippi State or South Carolina) and single-game tickets for the 2021 season are still available by visiting 12thman.com/footballtickets or calling 1-888-99-AGGIE (992-4443)

Fans may purchase Alabama tickets through our official Fan to Fan Ticket Marketplace, StubHub.

Students with a Sports Pass will begin Alabama ticket pull as normal beginning on Monday, October 4.

Texas A&M has led the SEC in home attendance for three consecutive seasons. Kyle Field, home of the Aggies since 1905, is the largest stadium in the SEC and ranks as the fourth-largest in all of college football.