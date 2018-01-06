COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M Aggies begin play in their 34th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Friday as they battle the Indiana Hoosiers in Austin Regional play at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. First pitch is slated for 4:04 pm.

With the appearance, the Aggies extend their school-record string of consecutive NCAA Championships to 12. Texas A&M is one of only four schools to appear in each of the last 12 NCAA Division I Baseball Championships. The Maroon and White's 12-season NCAA postseason string is the second-longest in the SEC trailing only Vanderbilt (13 years). It's also the longest active string among Texas schools.

The Aggies rank in the top 25 in the nation in ERA (12th - 3.23), WHIP (18th – 1.24), hits (19th – 584), triples, (19th – 19), walks per nine innings (21st – 3.07) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (24th – 2.70).

Texas A&M has players in the top 25 of three individual categories. Michael Helman ranks 23rd with 86 hits. Nolan Hoffman ranks 11th in saves (14) and 16th in pitching appearances (32).

The Aggies are 83-75 all-time in NCAA Championship play, including a 70-46 mark in regional action. Texas A&M has won regionals in 1993, '99, '04, '07, '08, '11, '15, '16 and '17. They also captured a district playoff title in 1951 before regional play began.

Texas A&M enters play with a nine-game regional win streak. After losing the second game of the 2015 College Station Regional, the Aggies rattled off three straight wins to claim the title. They followed that run up with sweeps in the 2016 College Station Regional and 2017 Houston Regional.

© 2018 KAGS