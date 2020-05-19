Nine Texas A&M Programs Match or Eclipse 990 APR Rating

The Aggies surpassed last year’s mark of eight programs with a rating of 990 or higher

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Nine Texas A&M Athletics programs posted multi-year academic progress ratings 990 or higher, as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday. APR scores released by the NCAA extend from the 2015-16 to 2018-19 school years.

“The APR data shows that Texas A&M student-athletes continue to thrive in the classroom,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “We are pleased with the consistent academic success across our programs. Our student-athletes, coaches and academic support staff deserve all the credit.”

The Aggies surpassed last year’s mark of eight programs with a rating of 990 or higher, and saw an increase of one in teams boasting APR scores above 980 (12). Each program surpassed the NCAA-mandated threshold of 930 by at least 23 points.

As released last week, the Women’s Golf and Women’s Cross Country programs shined the brightest, receiving perfect 1,000 APR multi-year scores and public recognition by the NCAA. Additionally, six programs earned 1,000 APR single-year ratings in 2018-19, while 14 teams turned in at least one year scoring a 1,000 during the 2015-19 time frame.

The Academic Progress Rate measures the eligibility, retention and graduation of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team. It also serves as a predictor of graduation success. The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors set cut scores of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible immediate and historical sanctions. An APR of 930 translates to approximately a 50 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR).

Academic Progress Rates (2015-16 to 2018-19)

Baseball – 961