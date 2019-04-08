LIMA, Peru — Texas A&M Soccer standout Jimena López and the Mexico National Team played Colombia to a 2-2 draw Saturday afternoon at Estado San Marcos. The match wrapped up their round-robin action at the 2019 Pan American Games.



López played the entire 90 minutes on the Mexican backline. For the tournament, she has played 255 of 270 minutes as El Tri registered a 1-1-1 mark in Group A. Mexico won their opening match, 2-0, against Jamaica last Sunday and dropped a 2-1 decision to Paraguay on Wednesday.



Mexico finished tied in Group A and El Tri will play either Panama or host Peru in a fifth-place match Tuesday at 1 p.m. Paraguay and Colombia earned spots in the medal round out of Group A, finishing first and second, respectively. Panama and Peru face off Saturday evening with both squads tied for third place in Group B. With a win or tie, Panama would face Mexico in the fifth-place match on Tuesday. The action can be seen on ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes.



As a sophomore, López played in 21 matches for Texas A&M, including 18 starts. She logged nine points on three goals and three assists.



López had a banner 2017 as a freshman with the Aggies. The defender started 20 matches for the Maroon & White, including 10 starts. She racked up seven points on three goals and one assist. López was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after scoring twice in the opening weekend while playing a part in an Aggie defense that recorded back-to-back-shutouts.