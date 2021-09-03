Texas A&M Athletics to Continue Mask Protocols Throughout Semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In conformance with the Texas A&M University System announcement, athletics venues will continue to follow protocols and guidance for the 2021 Spring semester issued in September 2020 related to face coverings, physical distancing, and capacity limitations. Our approach from the beginning has been methodical and intentional, as we plan to have full attendance for all of our sports for 2021-2022.
A limited number of tickets are available for most Texas A&M spring athletics events. For more information, visit 12thMan.com/tickets or go to the appropriate ticket window on game day.