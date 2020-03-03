COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team hits the road for its final regular season road game against No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Aggies (14-14, 8-8 SEC) are coming off a 64-50 loss at LSU on Saturday. Savion Flagg paced Texas A&M with 17 points as the junior was 5-6 from beyond the arc, matching his season high in three-pointers made. Josh Nebo added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Yavuz Gultekin recorded seven points and four rebounds off the bench.

In conference play, Nebo leads the Maroon & White at 12.4 points per game, while Wendell Mitchell and Flagg average 11.3 and 10.5 per game, respectively. Emanuel Miller leads the team in rebounds at 6.3, which ranks second among SEC freshmen this season.

Auburn enters the contest with a 24-5 (11-5 SEC) ledger after dropping their last game, 73-66, at Kentucky on Saturday. Samir Doughty leads the Tigers at 15.9 points per game while Isaac Okoro is averaging 12.8. In the post, Austin Wiley averaged 10.6 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.