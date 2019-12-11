COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball returns to action at Reed Arena on Wednesday, as the Aggies (17-6, 9-4) host the Auburn Tigers (6-17, 0-12). The match will be broadcast live to a national television audience on the SEC Network, with Tyler Denning and Lizzy Stemke on the call. First serve for Wednesday’s match is set for 8 p.m.

In the aftermath of a loss to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, the Aggies look to bounce back with a win over Auburn. A&M begins its final home stand of the 2019 season on Wednesday, with the final two home matches coming on Nov. 22 and Nov. 24. The Aggies received votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the fourth straight week and fell one spot to No. 10 in the NCAA RPI ranking.

Highlighting the Aggies effort in Baton Rouge was senior outside hitter Hollann Hans, who registered her second consecutive double-double after finishing with 20 kills and 11 digs. Sunday’s performance marks her 12th double-double of the season, and the 83rd of her career.

Freshman outside hitter Treyaunna Rush recorded her third career match in double figures with 11 kills.

Junior setter Camille Conner earned her seventh double-double of the season with 39 assists and 12 digs. Conner came up only two kills shy of registering a coveted triple-double, ending the night with eight kills.

Auburn has yet to notch a conference victory in 2019, losing 12 straight matches in league action. The Tigers have been swept in each of their previous four matches and have not won a set since Oct. 25 against Mississippi State.

Wednesday night’s meeting will be the 14th matchup between Auburn and Texas A&M, with the Aggies holding a firm 12-1 advantage. The series dates back to September 1996, where A&M swept the Tigers at the University Park Holiday Inn Classic in Fort Collins, Colo. Auburn’s only victory in the series came on Oct. 20, 2013 in Auburn, where the Tigers took the win in a four-set affair. The Aggies are undefeated against the Tigers at Reed Arena.