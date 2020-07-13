Texas A&M Baseball's 2021 Recruiting Class is Filled With Local Talent

The Aggies have five Brazos Valley kids currently committed in the 2020-2021 class, and three of them are from A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team recruits about as well as any school in the country, and the Aggies 2021 class is loaded with local talent.

Over the weekend, A&M Consolidated utility player Brandon Bishop announced his verbal commitment to the Aggies, making him the third Tiger in his class to join Rob Childress and company.

I’m very happy to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic career at Texas A&M. Gig’em👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/M5C4nuHLtM — Brandon (@BMB_1215) July 12, 2020

Bishop joins pitcher Jack Hamilton and infielder Ty Hodge as the other two commits from A&M Consolidated.

Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton thinks its the first time in school history three players from the same class have all committed to their home town team.

"Jack Hamilton will blossom into a 90 mile per hour pitcher, he has agood curveball, highly competitive guy," Lennerton says. "Ty is a really good athlete, power bat, great arm, and can play wherever he needs to. Brandon is the ultimate teammate, super competitive, and plays above his size and has a really high engine."

Outside of the three A&M Consolidated kids, the Aggies also have verbal commitments from College Station High School's Chaden Scamardo and Madisonville's Brad Rudis.