COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies held off a late charge to defeat the Army West Point Black Knights, 6-5, Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Bryce Miller closed out the game in nail-biting fashion to earn his first save of the season. He allowed two hits while striking out three. He allowed two inherited runners to score and needed to retire two batters with runners at second and third to nail down the save. He got a strikeout and fly ball to deep centerfield to seal the deal.

Christian Roa (2-0) earned the win with another great start. He battled through 5.0 inning, yielding two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out 10. Roa retired the last 13 batters he faced, including striking out the last eight.

One day after setting a school record with 22 strikeouts, the pitching staff fanned 15. It marked their fourth straight double-digit strikeout performance and the fifth of the season.

The Maroon & White fell behind early giving up two runs in the first. The Aggies cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first and then plated five in the fifth to take the lead. The Black Knights answered back in the sixth and the eight, plating three runs. Miller was able to stun the Army’s bats in the ninth after they got two runners in scoring position with one out.

Ty Coleman and Will Frizzell paced the Aggies offensively. Ty Coleman was 2-for-4 with one run, while Frizzell added two hits and one RBI. Eight Aggies mustered up 10 hits on the day, marking their fourth straight double-digit hitting effort and sixth of the season.

The Aggies improve to 7-0, and the Black Knights fall to 1-4.

TOP PLAYERS

Ty Coleman – 2-for-4, 1 run

Hunter Coleman – 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Christian Roa – 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 K



SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Carter Macias dropped a leadoff double on the leftfield line and scored on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Andre Walden. Anthony Giachin put runners on the corners with a single to rightfield. John McKenna plated Walden on a sacrifice fly to right. Army 2, A&M 0.

B1 | Bryce Blaum hit a leadoff single through the left side and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cam Blake. Frizzell plated Blaum on a single that snuck through the right side of an Army shift. Army 2, A&M 1.

B5 | A Zach DeLoach single up the middle and a Ray Alejo walk started things off for the Aggies. Schmidt reached first and loaded the bags on a fielder’s choice. Trevor Werner plated one on a deep sacrifice fly to center. Ty Coleman reached first on a fielder’s choice and Alejo scored on a throwing error to the plate. Blaum scored one on a fielding an error by the third baseman and Blake doubled down the third base line, plating one more. Frizzell scored one on a misplayed towering pop fly. A&M 6, Army 2.

T6 | Walden singled to leftfield, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly to rightfield by McKenna. A&M 6, Army 3.

T8 | Walden singled to shortstop, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Giachin drew a walk to put runners on the corners. McKenna singled up the middle, plating one. A two-out wild pitch plated one more. A&M 6, Army 5.

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Black Knights return to action Sunday with first pitch at 12:02 p.m.



TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On team’s performance…

“As I told the team after the game, we needed that. As we continue to grow as a team, we have to be able to play with pressure on us late. We certainly answered to that. Their {Army} starter had a great performance last week against Duke and got them off to a great start today. We finally got to him in the fifth and took him out of the game. We threw the knockout blow in the sixth, seventh and eighth, but could capitalize on that. We still handed the ball to our guys at the end of the day with a 6-3 lead, that they made stand up. It wasn’t clean and pretty but it was a job well done.”

On this type of victory…

That is what team is all about and we have to find ways to win 2-1 or 6-5. We would love all of our games to end 12-1, but they are not going to be that way. For us, we needed to play that type of pressure in the dugout, on the mound and defensively. I thought we did a nice job there in the ninth when it was starting to come unwound on us.”

Junior starting pitcher Christian Roa

On his performance today…

“I threw myself into a hole in the first inning. Coach Childress came out to calm me down and do a little damage control. From there on, everyone was making great plays behind me. Hunter {Coleman} caught an amazing game and in the fifth the bats we rolling. The bull pen made it stand up in the end.”

Junior relief pitcher Bryce Miller

On the close win…

“It’s big, especially for a lot of the new guys. They have only been used to winning big, so it was good to have a tight game like this one.”

On what was working…

“Fastball was working and my command was good. I feel good all-around so far.”

Junior infielder Bryce Blaum

On team’s performance...

“A win like this speaks volumes to our pitching staff. I have said this before; I personally believe we have the best pitching staff in the country. We have guys like Dustin Saenz, Moo {Joseph} Menefee and Bryce Miller who are each electric out of the bullpen. To be able to lean on those guys and trust it, especially when we did not have the day we wanted, is a good feeling to have at the back end.”