Texas A&M Baseball Game Preview: at Houston

The Aggies are riding a 10-game winning streak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies ride a 10-game win streak into their first true road game of the season, taking a Tuesday trek to take on the Houston Cougars in a 6:30 p.m. game at Schroeder Park.

The game is available for viewing on ESPN + with Matt Pedersen and Kyle Rogers on the call. ESPN+ provides digital-only events to subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The game air son SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and John Scheschuk on the call.

Over the course of their 10-game win streak, Ray Alejo (.478), Logan Britt (.441) and Taylor Smith (.412) are hitting over .400. The pitching staff has a 1.33 ERA, .168 opponent batting average and 130 strikeouts in 88.0 innings during the win streak.

The Aggies have not yielded a first-inning run in 2021, outscoring opponents 21-0. The Maroon & White are outscoring foes 48-6 in the first frame the last two seasons.

Texas A&M leads the nation with four shutouts. They are tied with Lamar, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Stetson in hanging clean sheets.