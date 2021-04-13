Texas A&M Baseball Game Preview: @ Texas State

The Aggies are looking to snap a six game losing streak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies make their first trip to Texas State since 2017 when they travel to Bobcat Ballpark for Tuesday’s 6:02 p.m. contest.

The game airs on ESPN+ for subscribers on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). Brant Freeman (play-by-play) and Ty Harrington (color analyst) are on the ESPN+ broadcast. The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call.



Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 20 in the nation in Total Bases (4th - 87) and Home Runs (9th - 11) and Hits (11th - 46), as well as the top 100 in Slugging Percentage (50th - .690), Walks (80th - 21) and Runs (100th - 28). Frizzell enters the game on an 11-game hit streak. He is hitting .405 (17-for-42) with eight runs, two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the span.

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents 59-14 in the first two innings of games, including 28-6 in the first frame. The Maroon & White have scored first in 24 of the 34 games this season. The Aggie pitching staff has yielded just six first-inning runs, five earned, in 34 games, for a 1.32 earned run average.

This season, the Maroon & White have recorded double digits in the strikeout column in 23 of the 34 games and they rank No. 8 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.5), No. 11 in K-to-BB Ratio (3.50). Dustin Saenz (No. 5 - 69) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 46 - 57) rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak also ranks 19th in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (13.99), 27th in K-to-BB Ratio (8.14) and 94th in Walks Allowed Per Nine Innings (1.72). Saenz checks in at No. 42 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.94) and No. 72 in K-to-BB Ratio (5.75).



Texas A&M owns a 44-14 edge in the all-time series against the Bobcats, including 19-6 in the last 25 meetings.



TEXAS A&M AGGIES (19-15, 3-9 SEC) vs. TEXAS STATE BOBCATS (15-18, 4-2 SBC)

Bobcat Ballpark (2,400) • San Marcos, Texas



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS