Texas A&M baseball looks to keep rolling over rival Texas

The Aggies, who have won four straight games over the Longhorns on the diamond, will host their interstate rivals on Tuesday night.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 1,759 days - that's the amount of time that has passed since Texas A&M baseball's last defeat against Texas.

Ever since that loss at the NCAA Austin Regional on June 2nd, 2018, the Aggies have been victorious over their interstate rivals on four separate occasions. Most recently, A&M defeated Texas (10-2) in an elimination game at the College World Series.

The Ags have been even more dominant when those games have been in College Station. A&M's last home loss against UT occurred on May 19th, 2011. That game was part of a Big 12 conference series.

While recent history has favored the Aggies over the Longhorns, this year's Texas team comes into Tuesday's matchup riding an impressive win streak of its own. UT, which is currently ranked #21, has won 14 straight games dating back to March 7th against Sam Houston.

Meanwhile, the Aggies will look to bounce back after being swept by #12 Tennesse last weekend. Despite losing each game against the Vols, the Ags scored in the first inning during each of those contests to take an early lead.

A&M allowed 27 runs in their three defeats against Tennesse. The team's pitching staff has posted a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in the SEC.