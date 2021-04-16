Texas A&M Baseball Preview: at (1) Arkansas

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents 63-14 in the first two innings, including 28-6 in the first frame.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M baseball battles the top-ranked team in the nation in a three-game series when the Aggies play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum Stadium. The series features 6:32 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday along with the finale Sunday at 2:02 p.m.

All three games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

The entire series air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call. Fans may also access the Aggies’ radio call globally at 12thMan.com/live





Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 20 in the nation in Total Bases (5th - 87) and Home Runs (9th - 11) and Hits (13th - 46), as well as the top 100 in Slugging Percentage (65th - .674), Walks (66th - 22) and Runs (93rd - 29).

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 7 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.5), No. 14 in K-to-BB Ratio (3.38). Dustin Saenz (No. 5 - 69) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 29 - 60) rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak also ranks 18th in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (14.21) and 32nd in K-to-BB Ratio (7.50). Saenz checks in at No. 42 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.94) and No. 73 in K-to-BB Ratio (5.75).

Alex Magers and Jozwiak lead the SEC and rank third in the nation with 17 pitching appearances. Magers is 2-1 on the season with a 2,70 ERA. He has yielded six runs on 18 hits and eight walks while striking out 14 in 20.0 innings. Jozwiak is 1-2 with four saves, a 3.32 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 38.0 innings.

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents 63-14 in the first two innings, including 28-6 in the first frame. The Maroon & White have scored first in 25 of the 35 games this season. The Aggie pitchers have yielded just six first-inning runs, five earned, in 34 games, for a 1.29 earned run average. The Maroon & White are holding opponents to a .138 batting average in the opening frame, striking out 53 of 132 batters. Dustin Saenz has retired 24 of 28 batters he has faced in the first inning, including 16 strikeouts.



The Aggies lead the all-time series, 46-43-1. The Maroon & White first took the field against Arkansas in 1908 with the Aggies winning, 4-1. The teams didn’t meet again until 1926, followed by a 48-year hiatus to 1974. Since joining the SEC in 2013, the Maroon & White have competed in a yearly three-game series. The Aggies currently hold a two-game winning streak.