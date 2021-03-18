Texas A&M Baseball Preview: at (5) Florida

The Aggies have won 11 games in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies ride an 11-game win streak into their three-game road series against the No. 5 Florida Gators starting Thursday at 6:02 p.m. The series at Florida Ballpark continues Friday at 5:32 p.m. and Saturday at 12:02 p.m.



The first game of the series airs on SEC Network with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color analyst) on the call. The other games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Will Johnson on the call.





During their 11-game win streak, the Aggies are averaging 9.09 runs per game. Logan Britt leads the offense over the span, batting .447 (17-for-38) with 12 runs, two doubles, three triples, two home runs, 14 RBI and five stolen bases. Ray Alejo is hitting .464 (13-for-28) with seven runs, one double, one home run and 17 RBI. Will Frizzell is batting .378 (14-for-37) with 11 runs, 10 walks, three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

Ol’ Sarge’s mound men have been equally impressive over the 11 game stretch. The staff has a 1.58 ERA and is holding opponents to a 1.76 batting average while striking out 141 in 97.0 innings of work.



Texas A&M is moving up the NCAA pitching charts, climbing to third in the country with 12.9 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings. They also rank fifth in K-to-BB ratio (4.34). Jonathan Childress (36 - 5th), Dustin Saenz (36 - 5th), Chandler Jozwiak (35 - 11th) and Bryce Miller (33 - 21st) rank in the top 25 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak leads the nation with a 35.00 K-to-BB Ratio and ranks seventh with 17.18 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings. Miller ranks 26th in the nation with 15.10 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.



Frizzell is enjoying a monstrous start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 10 in the nation in total bases (4th - 53), home runs (8th - 7), as well as the top 50 in hits (12th - 26), walks (14th - 15), Runs (17th - 19), Doubles (37th - 6), Slugging Percentage (43rd - .779) and RBI (45th - 18).

The Aggies enter the weekend leading the nation in walks with 123. Bryce Blaum, Will Frizzell and Zane Schmidt are tied for 14th in the nation with 15 walks apiece.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (15-4, 0-0 SEC) vs. #5 FLORIDA GATORS (13-5, 0-0 SEC)

Florida Ballpark (7,000) • Gainesville, Florida



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• THURSDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 3-1, 1.71) vs. #47 Tommy Mace (Jr., RHP, 3-0, 1.96)

• FRIDAY: #32 Bryce Miller (Sr., RHP, 2-0, 2.75) vs. #23 Jack Leftwich (Jr., RHP, 3-0, 1.82)