Texas A&M Baseball Preview: vs. Georgia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies open the home portion of their SEC slate when they welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch is slated for 6:02 p.m.. The series wraps up with games at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.



Friday’s game airs on SEC Network with Sam Ravech (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color) on the call. All three games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin on the calls.



Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 6 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.1), No. 6 in Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (4.01) and No. 22 in ERA (3.10). Jonathan Childress (41 - 20th), Dustin Saenz (39 - 30th), Dustin Saenz (38 - 35th) and Bryce Miller (38 - 35th) rank in the top 40 in the nation in Strikeouts. Childress and Miller rank 50th in the nation with 13.50 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.