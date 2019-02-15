The Texas A&M Aggies open the 2019 baseball season Friday, hosting the Fordham Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



Every game of the series is available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Boomer White on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 102.7 The Zone with Dave South and Scott Clendenin on the call.



Texas A&M has fared well on opening weekends since 2009, going a combined 30-1. The lone defeat came on opening day of the 2013 season, a 2-0 loss to Illinois-Chicago.

The Aggies are 80-31-5 all-time on opening day. The Maroon & White are 12-1 in opening day games under Rob Childress, including the last five lid lifters. Texas A&M is also 17-1 in opening day games since the 2001 campaign.



John Doxakis and Braden Shewmake were named to the Preseason All-SEC team as voted on by the conference’s coaches. The duo were both named to the All-SEC Second Team. The pair have each hauled in Preseason All-America recognition with Doxakis earning a spot on the D1Baseball.com All-America Second Team and Shewmake named to the Rawlings/Perfect Game All-America Third Team.

This marks the Aggies’ first-ever meeting with Fordham on the baseball diamond.

The Rams are coming off a 35-19-1 campaign in 2018 that saw them finish second in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 16-8 record. Fordham likes to run, leading the NCAA in stolen bases last season with 169. The Rams return four players who swiped more than 20 bases last season, including Jake Mackenzie (34), Billy Godrick (27), Alvin Melendez (26) and Jake Baker (21). Rams’ baseball is celebrating its 160th anniversary. Beginning as the Rose Hills, they began play in 1859 and lead the NCAA in all-time wins with 4,479.