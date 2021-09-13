Texas A&M Baseball Signs with Wilson, DeMarini and EvoShield

The Aggies will step to the plate with state-of-the-art DeMarini CF, The Goods and The Goods One Piece bats.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball has signed a multi-year equipment agreement with Wilson Sporting Goods and DeMarini Sports. In the agreement reached between Wilson Sporting Goods Co. and Aggies’ head coach Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M will use Wilson ball gloves and EvoShield gear and exclusively swing DeMarini bats.

“What a great day for Texas A&M Baseball!” Coach Schlossnagle said. “I know that both current and future Aggies are so excited about our partnership with Wilson/DeMarini. We want to provide our players with the very best equipment on the market and Wilson ball gloves and DeMarini bats are certainly that. Most importantly, we are so thankful to Wilson Sporting Goods for including Texas A&M baseball in their elite program, we are among the very best programs in all of college baseball and the ONLY program in the state of Texas being taken care of at the absolute highest level.“

Aggie players recently designed custom Wilson A2000 ball gloves through WilsonCustomGloves.com – choosing the glove pattern that worked best for their position and personal preference while hand selecting choice of color for each component of the glove and customizing the fit and other functional elements of the glove.

“We're thrilled to join Coach Schlossnagle and the incredible staff he has assembled at Texas A&M as they work to build the Aggies into a program that challenges for championships in the SEC,” said Scott Paulson, Director of Professional and Collegiate Baseball for the Wilson family of baseball and softball brands. “We've enjoyed a long relationship with Coach Schlossnagle over the years and are well aware of his leadership and coaching abilities. It's exciting to see the investment Texas A&M is making in its baseball program, and we are honored to be the Aggies equipment provider as they work to compete on the national level.”

The Aggies will step to the plate with state-of-the-art DeMarini CF, The Goods and The Goods One Piece bats.

Finally, the Maroon & White will be outfitted with custom Texas A&M EvoShield catchers gear, batter’s protection gear, helmets, batting gloves and bags.

The Aggies are in their first season under Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has enjoyed tremendous success during his 20-year career as a head coach, including five trips to the College World Series.