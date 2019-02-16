COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M pitchers John Doxakis and Chandler Jozwiak combined to hold the Fordham Rams to two infield singles while striking out 16 as the Aggies opened the season with a 4-0 win Friday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



Doxakis allowed just one hit while striking out a career-high 12 in his 7.0 innings. Jozwiak scattered a hit and a walk with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings.



Logan Foster drove in a pair of runs for the Maroon & White on a two-run home run in the third. Jonathan Ducoff and Aaron Walters both knocked in a run.



UP NEXT

The Aggies and Rams return to action Saturday at 2:02 p.m.



SCORING SUMMARY

B2 | Mikey Hoehner started the rally with an infield single. Chandler Morris followed with a five-pitch walk and Allonte Wingate pushed both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Ducoff broke the scoring seal with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. A&M 1, Fordham 0.

B3 | With one out, Bryce Blaum laced a single through the left side of the infield and Foster followed by blasting a 2-2 offering 402 feet for his first dinger of the year. A&M 3, Fordham 0.

B7 | With two outs, Ducoff hit a wall-banger to leftfield for a double and scored on Walters’ bloop single over the shortstop.