COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ESPN Events announced Friday that the Texas A&M Men's Basketball team will join an impressive field at next year's Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, which will take place at Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, Nov. 25-27, 2020.

Joining the Aggies for Thanksgiving in the Bahamas next season will be Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

Texas A&M is making their second appearance in the tournament as the Maroon & White advanced to the championship game in 2015 after defeating Texas and No. 10 Gonzaga.