Karbach Brewing Co., Texas A&M University Collaborate on 12th Man Lager

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The much-anticipated 2020 football season might look different this year, but Texas A&M University and Texas-based Karbach Brewing Co. are bringing fans something to celebrate. 12th Man Lager, brewed by Karbach in collaboration with Texas A&M and its multimedia rights holder Learfield IMG College, will be available in Kyle Field for the 2020 season.

The hallowed 12th Man tradition was born in 1922 when the underdog Texas A&M Aggies were facing the top-ranked Centre College Praying Colonels on the gridiron in the Dixie Classic in Dallas, Texas. The out-manned Aggies were plagued by injuries, and A&M student E. King Gill was called out of the stands by legendary coach D.X. Bible to suit up for the team. Although never called to play, Gill’s willingness to serve the team is the reason Texas A&M students stand throughout entire football games, a symbol of the 12th Man on the team.

Named after this iconic lore, 12th Man Lager (4% ABV) is a traditional German brew, fermented low and slow for rich flavor and crisp refreshment.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Karbach Brewing on 12th Man Lager, a new beer that highlights one of the greatest traditions in all of sports,” Texas A&M Deputy Athletics Director Michael Thompson Jr. said. “We look forward to it being served in Kyle Field this season, as well as all over Aggieland in the coming months.”

Karbach Brewing co-founder Brad Batson (Texas A&M Class of ’90) added, “Just like any partnership, a great Texas football game isn’t complete without a crisp, cold beer to go with it. The same can be said about our collaboration with Texas A&M. It’s been great to work with them to bring 12th Man Lager to life and we can’t wait for Aggie fans 21+ to try it out.”