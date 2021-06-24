Texas A&M Boasts 114 on Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

The Maroon & White recorded the best semester in school history this past spring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was represented by 114 student-athletes on the 2021 Spring Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track & field.

“As always, our student-athletes continue to impress and thrive academically,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Their desire to do their best in the classroom despite all of the hurdles in their way this year has set an incredible example for current and future Aggies. This is a great honor and caps off a spring that was the greatest academic semester in A&M history.”

The Maroon & White recorded the best semester in school history this past spring. This is now the second-consecutive year that the Aggies have recorded triple-digit Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll selections. This accomplishment adds to the already historic semester.

Cumulative GPA - 3.079 (Highest ever recorded)

(Highest ever recorded) Spring GPA - 3.133 (Second highest ever recorded)

(Second highest ever recorded) Student-Athletes with a 4.0 GPA: 65 (Second highest ever recorded)

(Second highest ever recorded) Teams over 3.0: 12 (Second highest ever recorded)

(Second highest ever recorded) Dean's Honor Roll (3.75 Semester GPA or higher): 24 (Highest recorded for spring semester)

(Highest recorded for spring semester) Distinguished Students (3.5 Semester GPA or higher): 23 (Highest ever recorded)

(Highest ever recorded) AD Honor Roll (3.0 Semester GPA or higher): 356 (Second highest ever recorded for a spring semester)

(Second highest ever recorded for a spring semester) Highest Men's Team GPA: Baseball 3.233

Highest Women's Team GPA: Equestrian 3.508

“Our student-athletes’ academic success emulates their desire for excellence in everything they pursue,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “They continue to set the standard and lead the academic field with dedication and integrity. We are incredibly proud of how they represent and honor Texas A&M at the conference level. This accomplishment is a direct representation of the hard work our student-athletes’ and academic staff put in each day.”

The following criteria was followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment

Texas A&M 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Baseball (19)

Rody Barker - Psychology

Bryce Blaum - University Studies

Jonathan Childress - Sport Management

Hunter Coleman - Land Economics & Real Estate

Gabriel Craig - University Studies

Will Frizzell - Ag Leadership & Development

Michael Hoehner - Sport Management

William Johnston - Business Administration

Chandler Jozwiak - Sport Management

Alex Magers - Geography

Bryce Miller - Finance

Brett Minnich - Sport Management

Mason Ornelas - Sport Management

Logan Sartori - Psychology

Zane Schmidt - Finance

Taylor Smith - University Studies

Jordan Thompson - University Studies

Christopher Weber - Biomedical Engineering

Trevor Werner – Kinesiology

Men’s Golf (4)

Junmin Lee - Business Administration

Evan Myers - Business Administration

William Paysse - Sport Management

Reese Ramsey - University Studies

Women’s Golf (6)

Stephanie Astrup - Psychology

Courtney Dow - Sport Management

Blanca Fernandez Garcia‐Poggio - University Studies

Amber Park - University Studies

Ava Schwienteck - University Studies

Brooke Tyree - Mechanical Engineering

Softball (13)

Shaylee Ackerman - Health

Dani Elder - University Studies

Sydney Fritsch - Ag Communications & Journalism

Hailey Gallegos - Health

Makinzy Herzog - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences

Madi Jatzlau - Finance

Haley Lee - Sport Management

Hannah Mayo - Nutrition

Gabby Moreno - Industrial Distribution

Kayla Poynter - Education

Taudrea Sinnie - Sociology

Morgan Smith - Biomedical Sciences

Ashlynn Walls – Psychology

Men’s Tennis (7)

Hady Habib - Sport Management

Pranav Kumar - Computer Science

Guido Marson - Finance

Pierce Rollins - Business Administration

Anish Sriniketh - Economics

Stefan Storch - Sport Management

Kenner Taylor - Business Honors

Women’s Tennis (6)

Jessica Anzo - Sport Management

Dorthea Faa‐Hviding - University Studies

Jayci Goldsmith - University Studies

Tatiana Makarova - Sport Management

Renee McBryde - Sport Management

Katya Townsend – Management

Men’s Track & Field (28)

Jonathon Bishop - Computer Science

Joshua Brown - Sport Management

Colton Colonna - Materials Science & Engineering

Mason Corbin - Sport Management

Zachary Davis - Management Information Systems

Bryce Deadmon - Marketing

Kristofor Grimes - Economics

Peyton Hofferichter - Civil Engineering

Gavin Hoffpauir - University Studies

Robert Holt - Political Science

Jackson Jett - Finance

Patrick Johnson - Sport Management

Kyle Johnson - Biology

Jake Lanier - Business Honors

Lagarious McQuirter - University Studies

Nickolas Mirabelli - Health

Carlton Orange - Land Economics & Real Estate

Sam Presnal - Finance

Theodore Radtke - Mechanical Engineering

Adam Saenz - Finance

Zephyr Seagraves - Aerospace Engineering

Spencer Simons - Nutrition

Steven Stulce - Business Administration

Harrison Tillman - Communication

Austin Warren - Biomedical Sciences

Emmanuel Yeboah - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences

Colby Zamzow - Kinesiology

Quentin Zapata - Construction Science

Women’s Track & Field (31)

Deborah Acquah - University Studies

Allyson Andress - Education

Brooke Barrington - Environmental Design

Architectural Studies

Rachel Bernardo - Psychology

Julia Black - Ag Communications & Journalism

Katelyn Buckley - Education

Catalina Cerda - Human Resource Development

Emily Chastain - Business Honors

Parker Clay - Kinesiology

Lamara Distin - Sport Management

Kimberly Dow - Environmental Engineering

Jacie Droddy - General Studies

Jenna Ellis - Health

Carrie Fish - Marketing

Elizabeth Green - Accounting

Megan Hopper - Animal Science

Michala Janssen - Kinesiology

Madison Malouf - Psychology

Kristen Masucci - Biology

Deirdre Nelsen - Biomedical Engineering

Madeline O'Hanlon - Human Resource Development

Sarah Pia - Chemical Engineering

Grace Plain - Nutrition

Jaevin Reed - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences

Mary Rodriguez - Health

Abbey Santoro - Ag Communications & Journalism

Natalie Scheifele - Biomedical Sciences

Kennedy Smith - Communication

Zhane Smith - University Studies

Summer Thorpe - Marketing