Texas A&M Boasts 114 on Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was represented by 114 student-athletes on the 2021 Spring Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track & field.
“As always, our student-athletes continue to impress and thrive academically,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Their desire to do their best in the classroom despite all of the hurdles in their way this year has set an incredible example for current and future Aggies. This is a great honor and caps off a spring that was the greatest academic semester in A&M history.”
The Maroon & White recorded the best semester in school history this past spring. This is now the second-consecutive year that the Aggies have recorded triple-digit Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll selections. This accomplishment adds to the already historic semester.
- Cumulative GPA - 3.079 (Highest ever recorded)
- Spring GPA - 3.133 (Second highest ever recorded)
- Student-Athletes with a 4.0 GPA: 65 (Second highest ever recorded)
- Teams over 3.0: 12 (Second highest ever recorded)
- Dean's Honor Roll (3.75 Semester GPA or higher): 24 (Highest recorded for spring semester)
- Distinguished Students (3.5 Semester GPA or higher): 23 (Highest ever recorded)
- AD Honor Roll (3.0 Semester GPA or higher): 356 (Second highest ever recorded for a spring semester)
- Highest Men's Team GPA: Baseball 3.233
- Highest Women's Team GPA: Equestrian 3.508
“Our student-athletes’ academic success emulates their desire for excellence in everything they pursue,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “They continue to set the standard and lead the academic field with dedication and integrity. We are incredibly proud of how they represent and honor Texas A&M at the conference level. This accomplishment is a direct representation of the hard work our student-athletes’ and academic staff put in each day.”
The following criteria was followed:
(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment
Texas A&M 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
Baseball (19)
Rody Barker - Psychology
Bryce Blaum - University Studies
Jonathan Childress - Sport Management
Hunter Coleman - Land Economics & Real Estate
Gabriel Craig - University Studies
Will Frizzell - Ag Leadership & Development
Michael Hoehner - Sport Management
William Johnston - Business Administration
Chandler Jozwiak - Sport Management
Alex Magers - Geography
Bryce Miller - Finance
Brett Minnich - Sport Management
Mason Ornelas - Sport Management
Logan Sartori - Psychology
Zane Schmidt - Finance
Taylor Smith - University Studies
Jordan Thompson - University Studies
Christopher Weber - Biomedical Engineering
Trevor Werner – Kinesiology
Men’s Golf (4)
Junmin Lee - Business Administration
Evan Myers - Business Administration
William Paysse - Sport Management
Reese Ramsey - University Studies
Women’s Golf (6)
Stephanie Astrup - Psychology
Courtney Dow - Sport Management
Blanca Fernandez Garcia‐Poggio - University Studies
Amber Park - University Studies
Ava Schwienteck - University Studies
Brooke Tyree - Mechanical Engineering
Softball (13)
Shaylee Ackerman - Health
Dani Elder - University Studies
Sydney Fritsch - Ag Communications & Journalism
Hailey Gallegos - Health
Makinzy Herzog - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences
Madi Jatzlau - Finance
Haley Lee - Sport Management
Hannah Mayo - Nutrition
Gabby Moreno - Industrial Distribution
Kayla Poynter - Education
Taudrea Sinnie - Sociology
Morgan Smith - Biomedical Sciences
Ashlynn Walls – Psychology
Men’s Tennis (7)
Hady Habib - Sport Management
Pranav Kumar - Computer Science
Guido Marson - Finance
Pierce Rollins - Business Administration
Anish Sriniketh - Economics
Stefan Storch - Sport Management
Kenner Taylor - Business Honors
Women’s Tennis (6)
Jessica Anzo - Sport Management
Dorthea Faa‐Hviding - University Studies
Jayci Goldsmith - University Studies
Tatiana Makarova - Sport Management
Renee McBryde - Sport Management
Katya Townsend – Management
Men’s Track & Field (28)
Jonathon Bishop - Computer Science
Joshua Brown - Sport Management
Colton Colonna - Materials Science & Engineering
Mason Corbin - Sport Management
Zachary Davis - Management Information Systems
Bryce Deadmon - Marketing
Kristofor Grimes - Economics
Peyton Hofferichter - Civil Engineering
Gavin Hoffpauir - University Studies
Robert Holt - Political Science
Jackson Jett - Finance
Patrick Johnson - Sport Management
Kyle Johnson - Biology
Jake Lanier - Business Honors
Lagarious McQuirter - University Studies
Nickolas Mirabelli - Health
Carlton Orange - Land Economics & Real Estate
Sam Presnal - Finance
Theodore Radtke - Mechanical Engineering
Adam Saenz - Finance
Zephyr Seagraves - Aerospace Engineering
Spencer Simons - Nutrition
Steven Stulce - Business Administration
Harrison Tillman - Communication
Austin Warren - Biomedical Sciences
Emmanuel Yeboah - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences
Colby Zamzow - Kinesiology
Quentin Zapata - Construction Science
Women’s Track & Field (31)
Deborah Acquah - University Studies
Allyson Andress - Education
Brooke Barrington - Environmental Design
Architectural Studies
Rachel Bernardo - Psychology
Julia Black - Ag Communications & Journalism
Katelyn Buckley - Education
Catalina Cerda - Human Resource Development
Emily Chastain - Business Honors
Parker Clay - Kinesiology
Lamara Distin - Sport Management
Kimberly Dow - Environmental Engineering
Jacie Droddy - General Studies
Jenna Ellis - Health
Carrie Fish - Marketing
Elizabeth Green - Accounting
Megan Hopper - Animal Science
Michala Janssen - Kinesiology
Madison Malouf - Psychology
Kristen Masucci - Biology
Deirdre Nelsen - Biomedical Engineering
Madeline O'Hanlon - Human Resource Development
Sarah Pia - Chemical Engineering
Grace Plain - Nutrition
Jaevin Reed - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences
Mary Rodriguez - Health
Abbey Santoro - Ag Communications & Journalism
Natalie Scheifele - Biomedical Sciences
Kennedy Smith - Communication
Zhane Smith - University Studies
Summer Thorpe - Marketing
Charokee Young - Sport Management