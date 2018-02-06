COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s basketball program has announced an upcoming two-year, home and home series with Boston College.

The first meeting in the ACC-SEC match-up will take place at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena on Dec. 8, 2018, with the Aggies making a return trip to the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., during the fall of 2019.

Texas A&M and Boston College have met just once on the hardwood, a 67-65 Eagles win over the Aggies on Nov. 25, 2010, during the Old Spice Classic at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Times and television coverage will be announced at a later date. Texas A&M will reveal its entire non-conference schedule this summer.

