Bye Week Provides Extra Reps for Texas A&M's Freshmen

The highly touted 2020 class could be a key piece of A&M's team down the stretch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's starting lineup was littered with true freshmen in 2019.

In 2020, defensive back Jaylon Jones is the only first year player with multiple starts through the first month of the season.

That's not necessarily a bad thing though. It just means A&M finally has the talent across the board that true freshmen don't have to come in and play immediately. Instead, they get a chance to learn the nuances of the game from the sidelines until it's their chance to shine.

However, the Aggies 2020 class was highly touted and is loaded with players who have enormous potential. In the stretch run of the SEC season, Jimbo Fisher is going to need those younger players to step up and provide much needed depth.

In order to do that though, they need more reps to fine tune their techniques and there's no better time to get those extra reps than a bye week.

"We're going to have to keep developing our guys because we have six SEC games left and we need to develop depth," A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says. "It's not any bigger this week but it's extremely important we continue to get better and our young guys develop."