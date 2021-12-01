Texas A&M Cancels Reveille Invitational, Travel to Fayetteville

Texas A&M will now compete at the Wooo Pig Classic on Dec. 3 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M track and field team has canceled the 2021 Reveille Invitational, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. Texas A&M will now compete at the Wooo Pig Classic on Dec. 3 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Individual ticket purchasers have the option to exchange their Reveille Invitational tickets for general admission tickets to another Texas A&M regular season Indoor Track Meet.

Season Ticket holders are able to claim general admission tickets for another Texas A&M regular season Indoor Track Meet, up to the quantity of their season tickets.