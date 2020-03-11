Texas A&M’s Carson Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Saturday’s contest marked the fourth straight game that the offensive line had not allowed a quarterback sack

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Carson Green earned Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, the league office announced Monday.

The win over the Razorbacks was the ninth straight for the Maroon & White in the series between former Southwestern Conference foes; Texas A&M has not lost to Arkansas since joining the SEC in 2012.

Saturday’s contest marked the fourth straight game that the offensive line had not allowed a quarterback sack, spanning 144 pass attempts. The line has not allowed a sack since the second quarter of the season-opening win over Vanderbilt on September 26. Against Arkansas, the Aggies posted over 170 yards on the ground for the fourth time this season as they lead the SEC at 5.3 yards per rush.

The Aggies were 4-for-4 in the red zone against Arkansas, scoring a touchdown on each trip. It was also the first time three different Aggies scored a rushing touchdown in the same game this season.

Monday’s honor marked the first time an Aggie was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week since Colton Prater earned the title following the Aggies’ 319-yard rushing performance in a 30-6 win over South Carolina in 2019.

Green and his teammates travel to Columbia for a 6:00 p.m. ESPN matchup against South Carolina this Saturday, Nov. 7.

SEC Player of the Week – November 2

OFFENSE

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

FRESHMAN

Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama

OFFENSIVE LINE

Carson Green, OT, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE