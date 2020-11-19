Texas A&M’s Clemons Named to Hendricks Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Micheal Clemons was named to the Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year Award watch list, announced by the Ted Hendricks Foundation.
Clemons, a senior from Garland, Texas, is in the midst of his best statistical season in the Maroon & White. One of the vocal leaders of A&M’s SEC-leading defense, Clemons has posted a team-best and career-high four sacks to go along with 4.5 tackles-for-loss.
The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee. Candidates may represent any class (Freshman through Senior) as well as any four-year NCAA accredited school. The candidate’s primary position must be Defensive End.
Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls
O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond
Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller
John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer
Butkus Award: Buddy Johnson
Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson
Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green
Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond
Hornung Award: Ainias Smith
Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond
Manning Award: Kellen Mond
Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)
Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum
Unitas Golden Arm Award: Kellen Mond
Witten Collegiate Man of the Year: Kellen Mond (semifinalist)
Hendricks Award: Micheal Clemons