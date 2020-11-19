Texas A&M’s Clemons Named to Hendricks Watch List

Clemons, a senior from Garland, Texas, is in the midst of his best statistical season in the Maroon & White. One of the vocal leaders of A&M’s SEC-leading defense, Clemons has posted a team-best and career-high four sacks to go along with 4.5 tackles-for-loss.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee. Candidates may represent any class (Freshman through Senior) as well as any four-year NCAA accredited school. The candidate’s primary position must be Defensive End.