Texas A&M Football Ranked 13th in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football opens the 2020 season ranked 13th in the first edition of the Amway Coaches Poll, released Thursday by USA Today.

Texas A&M is one of six SEC teams and the highest-ranked team from Texas in the preseason poll. The 2020 poll marks the second-straight season for the Maroon & White to garner a preseason ranking by the coaches and the highest preseason ranking since being ranked 6th heading into the 2013 season. Since the Coaches Poll began ranking the Top-25 in the 1990 season the Aggies have appeared in the preseason poll 16 times.