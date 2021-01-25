Texas A&M-Colorado Game Moves to Denver

Originally scheduled to be a two-game series between the former conference foes, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 game.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M and Colorado are set to face off on Sept. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, home of the Denver Broncos, announced Monday by the two schools.

Originally scheduled to be a two-game series between the former conference foes, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 game. Now, the two teams will play a single-game matchup at the neutral site, and the second game will not be played.