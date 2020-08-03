COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A four-run sixth inning and three-run seventh propelled the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies to a come-from-behind win over the New Mexico State Aggies, 7-5, Saturday evening to clinch the series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Maroon & White trailed 5-0, until Austin Bost sparked the offense with a pinch-hit, three-run bomb off the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth to cut the NMSU’s advantage to one. Texas A&M claimed the lead in the seventh, 7-5, with Ray Alejo’s go-ahead two-run single and a run-scoring wild pitch.

Bost, Alejo and Hunter Coleman paced the offensive, while five other Aggies added a hit of their own. Bost went 1-for-1 with a three-run dinger. Alejo recorded one hit with two RBI. Hunter Coleman added two runs, one double, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one RBI.

Christian Roa labored through 4.1 innings, yielding five run on four hits and four walks in the start. The Maroon & White threw the combination of Chandler Jozwiak and Bryce Miller to close out the game. Jozwiak (2-0) earned the win, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing scattering three hits and two walks while striking out four. Bryce Miller nailed down the save for retiring the final four batters of the game, including two strikeouts.

The pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts on the day, tallying their 11th double-digit strikeout performance of the season. The staff held New Mexico State’s offense to 3-for-15 with runners on, 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-10 with two outs.

Texas A&M improves to 13-3, while New Mexico State falls to 12-3. The win stretched the Maroon & White’s home win streak to 15 games.

TOP PLAYERS

Austin Bost – 1-for-1, 3-run pinch-hit HR

Ray Alejo– 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Hunter Coleman – 1-for-2, 2 runs, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 RBI

Chandler Jozwiak – 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K



SCORING SUMMARY

T2 | New Mexico State loaded the bags with walks by Jason Bush, Kevin Jimenez and Cal Villareal. With one out, Austin Duffy singled through the left side of the infield, plating two. NMSU 2, A&M 0.

T5 | Duffy led off with a triple to left-center and came in to score on a double to leftfield by Tommy Tabak. Tabak advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Zerek Saenz. Nick Gonzalez was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners. Tristian Peterson laced a double to leftfield, knocking in one. Gonzalez came in to score on a fielder’s choice to shortstop by Bush. NMSU 5, A&M 0.

B6 | Logan Sartori got thing started with a one-out single to right-center. Sartori advanced to second on a Will Frizzell walk, and came in to score on a roped double down the leftfield line by Hunter Coleman. Austin Bost delivered a clutch pinch-hit three-run bomb off the scoreboard in leftfield. NMSU 5, A&M 4.

B7 | Satori reached first on a hit-by-pitch and reach third on a fielder’s choice by Frizzell and throwing error by New Mexico State’s pitcher. Hunter Coleman was struck by a pitch to fill the bags with Ags. Ray Alejo plated two runs with a single through the left side of the infield to claim the lead. Mikey Hoehner reloaded the bags with a laced single to right-center. Hunter Coleman came in to score on a wild pitch. A&M 7, NM State 5.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M looks to sweep the series against New Mexico State Sunday with first pitch at 1:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the come back from five runs down…

“For us to be down 5-0 into the fifth and being able to answer back, I’m just as proud of our team as I have been all year long. For us to be able to respond that way, for the bullpen to come in and completely shut them down and [Chandler] Jozwiak aggression, his attack. For Austin Bost to be able to come off the bench and take that spot, got us right back into the game with one big swing. Just all around so many heroes tonight. I’m very, very proud of our team.”

On Chandler Jozwiak’s pitching performance…

“He’s as good as a teammate as we have in this program. He cares about the success of the team. He doesn’t care what his role is as long as he’s a part of it. Tonight, that’s what he’s capable of. He was aggressive. He attacked. He let it rip and wasn’t pacing himself and it was big. If he wasn’t good tonight, we wouldn’t have won the game.”

Senior outfielder Ray Alejo

On the comeback win…

“Everyone’s been seeing the no runs on the scoreboard, but guys are barreling the balls. Everyone’s been putting together good at-bats and picking each other up, and I think that’s the name of the game. Winning the fourth quarter is what we always talk about. That’s how our offense runs; it’s not about scoring in the first few innings but winning in the end of the game.”

On his big hit…

“The guy was throwing hard and had a good slider. I just tried to put the ball on the ground, because I know they couldn’t turn a double play on me. I trust my teammates, and I know if I don’t get the job done then the next guy will.”

Sophomore infielder Austin Bost

On his critical pinch-hit home run…

“I knew my number was being called with a lefty pitching. Coach [Justin Seely] said I was up. I walked up ready to drive the ball and do my job with two runners on. We were down by some runs so I wanted to get a base hit, and some good things happened. It couldn’t have felt better. It felt so good to run around the bases and look at my teammates. I couldn’t have asked for a better moment.”

On how the clutch home run affects his confidence…

“It definitely boosted my confidence. I love that it helps my teammates have more faith in me, knowing I’m going to fight for them with every chance I get.”