Texas A&M Comes Up Short Against Ole Miss

At the plate, six Aggies mustered up a hit, five of which were with two outs.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team fell in a 3-1 bout after giving up three unanswered runs to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond.





The Maroon & White managed to get out to the early lead after plating one in the second inning on an Ashlynn Walls groundball to first base that was misplayed. Ole Miss grabbed some late-inning momentum after making some great defensive plays and were able to score three unanswered runs, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to gain the outright lead. Texas A&M got a two-out rally going in the seventh and managed to get the go-ahead run to the plate, but they were unable to cash in.

Kayla Poynter (8-4) got the start in the circle and suffered the loss. Poynter worked through the complete 7.0 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits and four walks while striking out one. The right-hander kept Ole Miss’s bats to 2-for-12 with runners on and 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The three runs of the game were given up on a RBI double and two sacrifice flies.



At the plate, six Aggies mustered up a hit, five of which were with two outs. Shaylee Ackerman and Ashlynn Walls paced the Maroon & White. Ackerman recorded one double and the Aggies only run scored, while Walls tallied a hit and one RBI.

The Aggies fell to 27-13 on the year and 5-9 in SEC play, while the Rebels improve to 28-14 on the season and 10-7 in league play.

KEY INNINGS

B2| Shaylee Ackerman led off with a laced double into the left-centerfield gap, and moved over to third on a groundout by Kelly Martinez. With one out, Ashlynn Walls broke the ice, scoring one and reaching first on a fielding mishap by Ole Miss’s first baseman. A&M 1, OM 0



T5| Paige Smith got things started with a double into the right-centerfield gap, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Smith knotted things up after scoring on a sacrifice fly to left field by Jessica Puk. A&M 1, OM 1

T6| With one out, Tate Whitley drew a six-pitch walk and came around to score on a double into the left-centerfield gap by Smith. Smith moved over to third on a wild pitch, before Gillespie put runners on the corners after reaching first on a misplayed ball by the Aggies. Puk added some insurance, plating one more on a sacrifice fly to deep right field. OM 3, A&M 1

Top Offensive Players:

Shaylee Ackerman – 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R

Ashlynn Walls – 1-for-3, 1 RBI



Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter – 7.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“Another tough loss for us. I thought Kayla Pointer went out there and threw a really nice game. She gives up two earned runs on the day and gives us a chance to win. I know I sound like a broken record, but that’s what I am asking for, our pitchers to go out and give us a chance to win a game. She’s done that. I’m pleased to see our turnaround with our pitchers. Really since that Texas State game, we’ve really given ourselves a shot. I thought early on we handled some pressure well. Defensively, we got ourselves out of some innings. Poynter made some big pitches at big times. Offensively, we just have to get that top of the lineup going and get ourselves back on track.”

ON DECK