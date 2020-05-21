Football Gets the Headlines, but Texas A&M is Getting Ready for Other Fall Sports Too

Volleyball and soccer aren't being forgotten in all the Covid-19 chaos.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Football is the cash cow of collegiate athletics, but it's not the only sport in jeopardy of losing out on practice time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Texas A&M soccer, volleyball and cross country teams are patiently awaiting their next move as the SEC decides whether or not to open up campuses for voluntary workouts in June.

As it stands now, soccer and volleyball are set to start summer training the same time as football, and while Jimbo Fisher's team gets all the headlines, the athletic department is considering all sports with every decision about a return to action.