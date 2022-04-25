Texas A&M debuts at #21 in D1Baseball Top 25 after series win over Arkansas

Texas A&M wraps up a five-game homestand as the Maroon & White host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M wraps up a five-game homestand as the Maroon & White host the Sam Houston Bearkats for Tuesday’s 6:32 pm contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The stand started with the Aggies going 3-1 against USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 teams.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Texas A&M looks to continue their midweek success. The Aggies are 8-1 in their one-off games with the lone loss coming against Houston on March 15. The Maroon & White faced top 25 teams in three of the last four midweek games, posting wins over No. 8 Texas, No. 15 Texas State and No. 25 Dallas Baptist.

Through 18 league games, Dylan Rock leads the SEC with 27 runs, a .843 slugging percentage and 59 total bases. He ranks second in the SEC in home runs (9), hits (26) and on-base percentage (.500) and third in RBI (23). This season, Rock leads Texas A&M in runs (38), home runs (10), RBI (34), stolen bases (10), slugging percentage (.672) and on-base percentage (.472). Rock also has nine doubles and one triple on the year. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (7th) and runs (7th).

The Aggies are outscoring opponents 67-32 in the first two innings of games, including 34-12 in first innings. Texas A&M boasts a .321 batting average, .417 on-base percentage and .484 slugging percentage in the first inning. Jack Moss is batting .457 (16-for-35) with four doubles, three walks, six runs and seven RBI in the first frame while Troy Claunch is hitting .400 (6-for-15) with two doubles, three walks, one HBP, three runs and six RBI. Austin Bost has two home runs and is hitting at a .381 clip (8-for-21).

Moss has been the Aggies most consistent hitter, batting .a team-high .386 with a .448 on-base percentage. He has reached base in 37 of the 39 games this season. In 2022, he has a team-high 20 multi-hit games. In addition to batting average, he leads the team in hits (61) and doubles (11) and ranks second in RBI, slugging percentage (.544) and on-base percentage (.448). Moss ranks second in the SEC in hits and hits per game (1.56). He trails only Auburn’s Blake Rambusch (65/1.59) in both categories.

The Aggies are 9-3 this season against teams ranked in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, including 7-3 against teams in the top 10. Most recently, Texas A&M won two-of-three in a home set against then-No. 3 Arkansas. The Maroon & White took two-of-three in road series at then-No. 8 LSU and then-No. 10 Georgia. They also claimed a road midweek win against then-No. 8 Texas. The Aggies won home midweek games against then-No. 15 Texas State and No. 25 Dallas Baptist.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Bearkats enter the fray with a 22-17 overall mark, including a 13-5 ledger in the Western Athletic Conference. The Binturong are slashing .313/.401/.466 at the plate with 31 home runs and 38 stolen bases and averaging 7.62 runs in 39 games. Sam Houston is powered by a pair of .400 hitters. Carlos Contreras is enjoying an epic season, batting .443 (74-for-167) with 41 runs, 12 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 71 RBI. John Wishkowski is batting .401 (61-for-152) with 45 runs, 13 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 36 RBI. The pitching staff owns a 5.45 ERA with a .297 opponent batting average, 1.58 WHIP and 310 strikeouts in 333.2 innings.

SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M and Sam Houston have met on the diamond 134 times with the Aggies holding the series lead 90-42-2. The programs first took the field against each other in 1950 with the Bearkats winning 6-3. A&M and SHSU have competed yearly since 1984, with the exception of 2007 and 2020.

In the most recent meeting, Sam Houston erased a 5-1 deficit to topple the Aggies, 8-6. For the Aggies, Ray Alejo led the squad with three hits and Austin Bost and Logan Britt added solo home runs.

PROMOTIONS

Tuesday Teacher Appreciation Night – Teachers and school administrators showing a valid school I.D. may purchase discounted general admission tickets at the group rate ($5)

Junior Aggie Club (JAC) – Members may receive free admission to all regular-season Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday baseball games. The JAC member must show a valid 2021-22 JAC Credential at the Ticket Office upon entry to receive a free ticket for admission. Additional tickets for family members are available for purchase. Admission is subject to availability.

National Pretzel Day – FREE Ben’s Soft Pretzel voucher for the first 100 fans to marketing table by section 104

Tiff’s Treats Tuesdays – FREE Tiff’s Treats chocolate chip cookies for the first 250 students in Section 12.

