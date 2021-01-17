Aggies Tally Three Top Finishes Diving Against Houston

Junior Chloe Ceyanes and senior Charlye Campbell rounded out the top finishers on the springboards

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s diving team competed against Houston at the Rec Center Natatorium. Junior Aimee Wilson highlighted the day with two first-place finishes.

Wilson swept the springboards with a score of 328.05 on the 1-Meter board and 344.03 on the 3-Meter board. Junior Chloe Ceyanes and senior Charlye Campbell rounded out the top finishers on the springboards, as Campbell scored 314.17 on the 1-Meter and 284.18 on the 3-Meter and Ceyanes scored 277.13 on the 1-Meter and 301.20 on the 3-Meter.

Alyssa Clairmont was the top-point earner on the platform with a score of 291.23.

In exhibition action, senior Kurtis Mathews scored 405.00 on the 1-Meter, freshman Kyle Sanchez scored 319.13 on the 3-Meter and junior Tony Stewart scored 291.98 on the platform.