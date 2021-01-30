Texas A&M Takes Down Kansas State in SEC/Big12 Challenge

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg scored 14 points each and Texas A&M withstood a 3-point barrage from Kansas State's Nijel Pack in the second half to win 68-61 on Saturday, the Aggies' first win at Manhattan.

Pack, a freshman point guard playing in his second game after missing four because of COVID-19 protocols, made eight 3-pointers, going 7 of 9 from the arc in the second half on his way to a career-high 26 points. His only two-point field goal, a floater with 2:12 left, put the Wildcats (5-13) up three. But Kansas State struggled thereafter with Texas A&M's pressure and was outscored 13-3.

Chandler had four 3-pointers and Flagg a game-high eight rebounds for the Aggies (8-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak and bounced back from a 78-66 loss to LSU in which they didn't score over the final 8:20. Emanuel Miller added 12 points and Andre Gordon 10. Texas A&M had been 0-10 at Bramlage Coliseum.

After a lackluster first half, Kansas State shot 50% in the final 20 minutes but the difference was at the foul line where the Aggies went 18 of 20, including 11 of 11 for their final points. The Aggies made 22 of 26 free throws overall to 5 of 9 for the Wildcats.

Pack had five assists and three steals. Mike McGuirl finished with 10 points and six assists for the Wildcats, who lost their eighth straight, all in January, their first winless January since going 0-7 in 1996-97. They were coming off a 107-59 loss to No. 2 Baylor, the worst loss in school history.

Texas A&M led by 10 in the first half before Pack hit a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 Kansas State run that ended with McGuirl's 3-pointer and the Wildcats trailing 24-23 at the break.

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M topped Kansas State, 68-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

· The win was the first for the Aggies in Manhattan.

· The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 18-10.

TEAM NOTES

· With the game tied with 1:39 remaining, the Aggies closed out the game going 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. Texas A&M finished the game 22-for-26 from the charity stripe for a season-high 88.6 percent.

· Texas A&M had four players (Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg, Andre Gordon, Emanuel Miller) score in double figures for the first time since March 4, 2020, at Auburn.

· Texas A&M’s offense had single digit turnovers (9) for the second consecutive game.

· The Aggies held Kansas State to 32.1 percent shooting (9-28) in the first half, marking the fifth time this season the Maroon & White have held their opponent to under 35 percent in a half.

· The Aggie bench outscored Kansas State, 32-12.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Jay Jay Chandler, Andre Gordon, Emanuel Miller and Jaxson Robinson (1-0) for the first time this season.



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Seniors Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg led the offense with 14 points each. Chandler has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, and has made nine 3-pointers in the last two.

· Flagg hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, all of which came in the second half. Flagg’s 14-point performance was the fourth time he has scored 10-or-more this season.

· Emanuel Miller registered 12 points and five rebounds and was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Miller has scored in double figures in 11 of the 14 games he has played this year.

· Andre Gordon added 10 points and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. The Sidney, Ohio, native dished out a team-high three assists and had zero turnovers.

· Buzz Williams is 24-21 in his career at Texas A&M and 277-176 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT