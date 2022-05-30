Texas A&M earns #5 National Seed for NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Aggies will face Oral Roberts on Friday. On Saturday, Texas A&M will face either TCU or Louisiana.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M earned its first top eight national seed since 2016 as the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship selection committee announced the Aggies as the overall No. 5 seed Monday.

Texas A&M earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship with a 37-18 overall record and their first SEC Western Division title on the back of a 19-11 league ledger. It marks the Aggies 36th overall selection to the tournament field and Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park will host its 12th NCAA Regional.

The Aggies were tabbed as the No. 1 seed in the College Station Regional where they will face No. 4 seed Oral Roberts in the first day’s action at 1 pm on Friday, June 3. On Saturday, Texas A&M will face either No. 2 seed TCU or No. 3 seed Louisiana.

Oral Roberts claimed an automatic bid, winning The Summit League Tournament with a 21-2 pounding of Omaha in the championship game. The Golden Eagles own a 38-18 overall mark and 17-7 Summit League record.

TCU garnered an at-large bid. The Horned Frogs are 36-20 overall and they claimed the Big 12 regular-season title with a 16-8 mark.

Louisiana earned an automatic bid, winning the Sun Belt Tournament championship game against Georgia Southern, 7-6. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 36-21 overall and 19-11 in the Sun Belt.

The winner of the College Station Regional faces the winner of the Louisville Regional, which includes Louisville, Oregon, Michigan and Southeast Missouri State, for a bid to the College World Series.

NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)

Friday, June 3

1:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts (ESPN+)

7:00 PM - G2: TCU vs Louisiana (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

TBA - G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser

TBA - G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Sunday, June 5

TBA - G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser

TBA - G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner

Monday, June 6

TBA - G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)

NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

Limited Lawn/SRO and/or Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.