The senior defensive back opted out of the 2020 season.

Texas A&M cornerback Elijah Blades announced on Twitter Wednesday he intends to return to the Aggie football program in 2021.

Blades opted of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft before the Aggies Week 1 game against Vanderbilt, but rejoined the team before the Auburn game, according to Jimbo Fisher.

1 more yr. let’s ride — Elijah Blades (@savageszniv) December 23, 2020

Blades was expected to be a starter before opting out this year.