Texas A&M ends losing skid with win over UMass

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie defense held UMass to 168 yards of total offense as Texas A&M topped the Minutemen, 20-3, in Saturday’s matinee at Kyle Field.

On a cold damp day in the Brazos Valley, Texas A&M limited UMass to 55 yards through the air and 2.8 yards per rushing attempt. The defense ratcheted up in the second half, with UMass held to 73 total yards, including 23 in the final quarter.

The Aggies ground game accounted for 213 yards at 5.5 per carry. Le’Veon Moss led the way with a career-high 78 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Amari Daniels added 67 yards on 17 rushes.

Conner Weigman showed off his wheels, rumbling for a career-high 66 yards on eight rushes. He had second quarter runs of 22, 29 and 32 yards. Weigman connected on 11-of-19 pass attempts for 191 yards and one TD.

On the game’s opening drive, the Aggies traveled 55 yards on nine plays, culminating in a 27-yard field goal by Randy Bond, staking A&M to a 3-0 lead at the 10:58 mark.

The Minutemen knotted the game 54 seconds into the second quarter with Cameron Carson hitting a 25-yard field goal. UMass traveled 72 yards on 13 plays on the equalizing drive, accounting for 42.3% of its offense on the day.

Texas A&M reclaimed the lead with 5:56 remaining in the first half with Weigman hitting Noah Thomas on a 22-yard pass to take a 10-3 lead into the intermission. The Aggies traveled 48 yards on four plays on the drive, including a 22-yard rush by Weigman.

The Aggies capped off their first drive of the second half with a field goal, inflating their cushion to 10 points. Bond hit a 35-yarder, set up by a 26-yard rush by Daniels.

Moss put the game out of reach with the first TD run of his career, a 12-yard carry with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies were poised to put more points on the board, but were doomed by three fumbles inside the UMass 35-yard line.

