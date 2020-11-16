Equestrian Announces Spring Schedule

The Aggies open the spring with back-to-back home meets against No. 9 Baylor on Jan. 30 and No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 13.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the 2021 spring schedule, which features three meets against ranked foes at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies open the spring with back-to-back home meets against No. 9 Baylor on Jan. 30 and No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 13.

The Maroon & White embark on their lone regular season road trip on Feb. 27 as they take on No. 3 South Carolina.

Texas A&M concludes the regular season on March 6 against No. 4 Georgia at home.