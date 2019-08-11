COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts No. 1 Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. in its fall finale at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

The Aggies (2-2, 1-1 SEC) are coming off a 10-9 loss against then-No.8 South Carolina on Nov. 1. Against the Gamecocks, Cameron Crenwelge (Horsemanship) and Darby Gardner (Reining) swept Most Outstanding honors in the Western arena.

The Horsemanship squad enters the meet with a 4-0 ledger and is led by Ashley Davidson, who has four wins and was named the NCEA and SEC October Rider of the Month. Katie Conklin and Hayley Riddle have each added three wins.

Caroline Dance, Nicole Leonard and Rhian Murphy lead Flat with two wins helping the team to a 3-1 record. Grace Boston holds a perfect 4-0 mark alongside Murphy and Hayden Stewart, who are both 2-0, in Fences.

The Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 12-6 victory at No. 9 SMU on Nov. 8. Auburn has recorded victories against Tennessee-Martin, Oklahoma State, TCU, South Carolina and SMU.