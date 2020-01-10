Equestrian Announces Fall Slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the fall schedule, which features three Southeastern Conference competitions per the league’s mandate released earlier this month.

The Aggies kick off the season with back-to-back road meets against Georgia and Auburn on October 29 and 30, respectively. The Maroon & White close out the fall season on November 5 with a matchup against South Carolina at the Hildebrand Equine Complex at 10 a.m.